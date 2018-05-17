Aperio Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,301,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,000. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.33% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,619,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,349,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,868 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 9,605,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $9,119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,595,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,402,000 after acquiring an additional 398,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.06. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 122.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

