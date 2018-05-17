Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,054 Shares of Lowe’s (LOW)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s worth $45,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new stake in Lowe’s in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lowe’s in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Lowe’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Lowe’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of LOW opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Lowe’s had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 5.02%. Lowe’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lowe’s will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. Lowe’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Lowe’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

