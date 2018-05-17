Anthem (ANTM) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 4.9% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,537,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,980,000 after buying an additional 1,664,112 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Anthem by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,603,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,830,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 823,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,183,000 after buying an additional 613,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,327,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,652,000 after buying an additional 454,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,144,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,264 shares of company stock valued at $30,563,060 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem opened at $232.40 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Anthem has a 1 year low of $230.75 and a 1 year high of $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 target price on Anthem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

