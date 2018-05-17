Anthem (ANTM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anthem earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9713498165502 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ANTM traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $231.79. 966,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Anthem has a 12 month low of $230.75 and a 12 month high of $232.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $4,688,899.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,264 shares of company stock valued at $30,563,060. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

