Antero Resources (AR) Position Cut by Caymus Capital Partners L.P.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,451,800 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises 8.6% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of Antero Resources worth $51,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.62 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of Antero Resources opened at $19.32 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.