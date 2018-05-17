Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,922 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $25,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,090,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,105,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green bought 23,250 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $242,265.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management opened at $10.26 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.02. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

