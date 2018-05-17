Anna Manz Acquires 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,493 ($47.38) per share, for a total transaction of £419.16 ($568.58).

Anna Manz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,172 ($43.03) per share, for a total transaction of £380.64 ($516.33).

Shares of JMAT stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.71) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,543 ($48.06). 283,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,681 ($36.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,511 ($47.63).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.90) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,510 ($47.61) to GBX 3,700 ($50.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.55) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.76) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,592.22 ($48.73).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

