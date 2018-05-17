Anna Manz Acquires 12 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,493 ($47.38) per share, for a total transaction of £419.16 ($568.58).
Anna Manz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 21st, Anna Manz acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,172 ($43.03) per share, for a total transaction of £380.64 ($516.33).
Shares of JMAT stock traded up GBX 52 ($0.71) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,543 ($48.06). 283,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,681 ($36.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,511 ($47.63).
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.
