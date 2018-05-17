Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

5/4/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect gross margin to bounce back by a few hundred basis points as the year progresses.””

5/3/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/30/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2018 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Anika Therapeutics opened at $39.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.71). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,876,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

