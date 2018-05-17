Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $92.97

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.97 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 85111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). Anheuser-Busch InBev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a $2.4784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,856,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $318,636,000 after buying an additional 1,287,055 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,681,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,261,184 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,258,000 after buying an additional 783,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.