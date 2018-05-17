Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev lagged the industry year to date largely due to a dismal earnings history. First-quarter 2018 marked AB InBev’s return to the negative earnings surprise trend, after a beat in the preceding quarter. With this, the company delivered an earnings miss in eight of the last nine quarters. However, sales surpassed estimates for the second straight quarter and the fourth time in the last six quarters. While solid sales growth and synergies from cost savings continued to aid results, higher sales and marketing expenses ahead of the FIFA World Cup along with fall in other operating income due to difficult comparisons were impediments. Further, volatility in key markets remains a threat. Nonetheless, the company anticipates delivering strong top-line and EBITDA growth for the full year, backed by solid brands performance and robust commercial plans. It also expects accelerated growth through the rest of 2018, particularly in the second half.”

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of BUD opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a 1 year low of $93.63 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in the fourth quarter worth $5,610,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,068 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.