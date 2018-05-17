Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Media stories about Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.0341442039105 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Andeavor Logistics opened at $44.23 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.00 million. research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 161.75%.

ANDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.52 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.76.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 28,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.14 per share, with a total value of $1,298,102.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,847,490.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $92,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,035. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,382. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

