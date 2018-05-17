Andeavor (ANDV) Director Jeff A. Stevens Sells 32,500 Shares

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $4,574,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andeavor traded up $6.10, hitting $146.81, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,564. Andeavor has a twelve month low of $139.27 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.
Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.81). Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Andeavor will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Andeavor by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 517,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,272,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Andeavor by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ANDV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Andeavor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.97.
About Andeavor
Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.
