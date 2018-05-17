Andeavor (ANDV) Director Jeff A. Stevens Sells 32,500 Shares

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $4,574,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andeavor traded up $6.10, hitting $146.81, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,564. Andeavor has a twelve month low of $139.27 and a twelve month high of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.81). Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Andeavor will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Andeavor’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Andeavor by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 517,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,272,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Andeavor by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Andeavor in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANDV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Andeavor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.97.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

