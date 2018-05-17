Analyzing Whirlpool (WHR) & Smith (A.O.) (AOS)

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) and Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Smith (A.O.) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Smith (A.O.) pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Smith (A.O.) has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith (A.O.) has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Smith (A.O.) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Smith (A.O.) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Smith (A.O.)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.36% 19.07% 5.09% Smith (A.O.) 10.10% 23.77% 12.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whirlpool and Smith (A.O.), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 5 2 0 2.13 Smith (A.O.) 0 2 7 0 2.78

Whirlpool presently has a consensus target price of $171.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Smith (A.O.) has a consensus target price of $68.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Smith (A.O.)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith (A.O.) is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Smith (A.O.)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.53 $350.00 million $13.74 11.61 Smith (A.O.) $3.00 billion 3.60 $296.50 million $2.17 29.07

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Smith (A.O.). Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith (A.O.), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smith (A.O.) beats Whirlpool on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Smith (A.O.)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

