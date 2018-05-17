Analyzing SemGroup Energy Partners (SEMG) & Oceaneering International (OII)

SemGroup Energy Partners (NYSE: SEMG) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SemGroup Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Oceaneering International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SemGroup Energy Partners and Oceaneering International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup Energy Partners $2.08 billion 0.99 -$17.15 million ($0.24) -108.33 Oceaneering International $1.92 billion 1.25 $166.39 million ($0.07) -348.14

Oceaneering International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemGroup Energy Partners. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SemGroup Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SemGroup Energy Partners and Oceaneering International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup Energy Partners 0 5 4 0 2.44 Oceaneering International 3 14 4 0 2.05

SemGroup Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $22.93, suggesting a potential downside of 5.90%. Given SemGroup Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SemGroup Energy Partners is more favorable than Oceaneering International.

Dividends

SemGroup Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Oceaneering International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SemGroup Energy Partners pays out -787.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oceaneering International pays out -428.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SemGroup Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SemGroup Energy Partners and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup Energy Partners -1.74% 2.17% 0.72% Oceaneering International 6.60% -2.77% -1.43%

Risk & Volatility

SemGroup Energy Partners has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SemGroup Energy Partners beats Oceaneering International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SemGroup Energy Partners Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers. The company's Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. It has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley. The company's HFOTCO segment stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstocks through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship. It operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in Gulf Coast of the United States. Its SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. It operates 660 miles of low pressure and 140 miles of high pressure gathering lines in Oklahoma; and a 53-mile high pressure gathering pipeline located in the STACK play. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities with 600 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines in Alberta. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 279 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

