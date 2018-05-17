Analyzing Oil-Dri Co. Of America (ODC) & Sandvik (SDVKY)

Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE: ODC) and Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Oil-Dri Co. Of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sandvik shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Oil-Dri Co. Of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oil-Dri Co. Of America and Sandvik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. Of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandvik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oil-Dri Co. Of America pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sandvik pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandvik pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oil-Dri Co. Of America has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Oil-Dri Co. Of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. Of America and Sandvik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. Of America 2.44% 9.20% 5.53% Sandvik 14.54% 22.82% 9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. Of America and Sandvik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. Of America $262.31 million 1.05 $10.79 million N/A N/A Sandvik $10.66 billion 2.17 $1.55 billion $0.94 19.60

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Co. Of America.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. It also provides stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion alloy products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. In addition, it offers diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; and steel belts and processing systems. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

