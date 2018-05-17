Analyzing Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) & Roku (ROKU)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Broadband and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 1 0 0 2.00 Roku 2 6 3 0 2.09

Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.47%. Roku has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Liberty Broadband’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Roku.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Roku’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $13.09 million 1,001.04 $2.03 billion N/A N/A Roku $512.76 million 6.69 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -15.38

Liberty Broadband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roku.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 9,349.79% 21.43% 18.92% Roku N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Roku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Roku on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.