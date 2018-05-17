Analyzing Kandi Technolgies (KNDI) & Paccar (PCAR)

Kandi Technolgies (NASDAQ: KNDI) and Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kandi Technolgies alerts:

4.1% of Kandi Technolgies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Paccar shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Kandi Technolgies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Paccar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kandi Technolgies and Paccar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technolgies $102.81 million 2.95 -$28.34 million N/A N/A Paccar $19.46 billion 1.16 $1.68 billion $4.26 15.00

Paccar has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technolgies.

Dividends

Paccar pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kandi Technolgies does not pay a dividend. Paccar pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Kandi Technolgies has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paccar has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kandi Technolgies and Paccar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technolgies 0 0 0 0 N/A Paccar 2 13 5 0 2.15

Paccar has a consensus target price of $74.61, indicating a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Paccar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paccar is more favorable than Kandi Technolgies.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technolgies and Paccar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technolgies -0.44% 13.14% 6.63% Paccar 8.99% 21.26% 7.38%

Summary

Paccar beats Kandi Technolgies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kandi Technolgies Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Paccar Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. This segment sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. This segment also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, it offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and sells industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technolgies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technolgies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.