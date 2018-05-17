Analyzing Jumei International (JMEI) and 1-800-Flowers (FLWS)

Jumei International (NYSE: JMEI) and 1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Jumei International alerts:

This table compares Jumei International and 1-800-Flowers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumei International $894.03 million 0.41 -$5.68 million N/A N/A 1-800-Flowers $1.19 billion 0.66 $44.04 million $0.43 28.37

1-800-Flowers has higher revenue and earnings than Jumei International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jumei International and 1-800-Flowers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumei International 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-Flowers 1 4 3 0 2.25

1-800-Flowers has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Given 1-800-Flowers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1-800-Flowers is more favorable than Jumei International.

Profitability

This table compares Jumei International and 1-800-Flowers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumei International N/A N/A N/A 1-800-Flowers 4.91% 9.86% 5.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Jumei International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of 1-800-Flowers shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of 1-800-Flowers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jumei International has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-Flowers has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1-800-Flowers beats Jumei International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks and health supplements. The company sells its products through Jumei.com and Jumeiglobal.com Websites, mobile platform, and physical stores. Jumei International Holding Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumei International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumei International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.