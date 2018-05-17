Analyzing DSM (RDSMY) & Ingevity (NGVT)

DSM (OTCMKTS: RDSMY) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DSM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ingevity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DSM and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSM 20.69% 9.43% 4.61% Ingevity 13.96% 48.09% 12.37%

Risk & Volatility

DSM has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSM and Ingevity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSM $9.76 billion 1.94 $2.00 billion N/A N/A Ingevity $972.40 million 3.62 $126.50 million $2.58 32.40

DSM has higher revenue and earnings than Ingevity.

Dividends

DSM pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DSM and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingevity 0 1 7 0 2.88

Ingevity has a consensus price target of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Ingevity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than DSM.

Summary

Ingevity beats DSM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications. The Materials segment provides Dyneema, a fiber solution serving textiles, commercial marine, and sports segments; high-performance plastics primarily for use in automotive and electronics markets, as well as offers solutions to specialized industries, including water management, breathable textiles, and flexible food packaging; and resins solutions for paints and coatings, fiber optic coatings, and 3D printing applications. The Innovation Center segment offers cellulosic bio-ethanol and bio-based succinic acids; anti-reflective coatings for solar glass; and anti-soiling coatings for use in cleaning and maintaining solar farms in desert-like conditions. This segment also produces biomedical materials and technologies that enable medical device manufacturers to enhance care across various medical specialties. Koninklijke DSM N.V. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Heerlen, the Netherlands.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising asphalt paving, oilfield exploration and production, printing inks, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, and other diverse industries. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

