Analyzing Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) & DaVita (DVA)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -39.28% -30.61% DaVita 2.94% 13.84% 3.61%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caladrius Biosciences and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 DaVita 1 4 4 2 2.64

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.84%. DaVita has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than DaVita.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and DaVita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 1.11 $22.97 million ($1.78) -2.29 DaVita $10.88 billion 1.07 $663.61 million $3.32 20.13

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences. Caladrius Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DaVita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DaVita beats Caladrius Biosciences on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs. This therapy is based on a platform technology for immunomodulation. The Company is focused on commencing The Sanford Project: T-Rex Study, a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to evaluate its Treg product candidate, CLBS03, in adolescents with recent onset T1D. The Company plans to develop its product candidate, CLBS12, in Japan, which is an autologous therapy that derives its cells from peripheral blood through apheresis.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company operates DaVita Rx, a pharmacy that provides oral medications and medication management services to patients with ESRD; disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and direct primary care services. As of December 31, 2017, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 197,800 patients; and operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside of the United States. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

