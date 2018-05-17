Analyzing Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) & Its Rivals

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arcadia Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -686.10% -259.46% -82.98% Arcadia Biosciences Competitors -1,391.96% -20.06% -11.68%

31.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $4.03 million -$15.70 million -1.49 Arcadia Biosciences Competitors $3.12 billion $272.01 million -5.03

Arcadia Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcadia Biosciences Competitors 183 594 654 38 2.37

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.89%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -5.7, indicating that its stock price is 670% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences rivals beat Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaboration with Dow AgroSciences to develop and commercialize enhanced wheat quality trait. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

