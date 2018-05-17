Analysts Set Vernalis plc (VER) Price Target at $26.67

Vernalis plc (LON:VER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.67 ($0.36).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Vernalis in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Vernalis traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00), reaching GBX 4.49 ($0.06), during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,492. Vernalis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.32 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.25 ($0.36).

Vernalis Company Profile

Vernalis plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various medical disorders. The company markets Tuzistra XR for the U.S. prescription cough-cold market; Moxatag, a once-a-day formulation of amoxicillin antibiotic for the treatment of tonsillitis and pharyngitis secondary to streptococcus pyogenes in adults and pediatric patients; and frovatriptan for the acute treatment of migraine.

