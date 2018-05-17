Analysts Set Tyson Foods (TSN) PT at $79.15

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Pivotal Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,149,593.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods opened at $68.56 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

