Analysts Set Robert Half International (RHI) Price Target at $59.55

Shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.55.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International opened at $63.35 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $578,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,101 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,014,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,378,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,109,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 42,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.