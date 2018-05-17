Analysts Set Rent-A-Center (RCII) Target Price at $8.25

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $8.00 target price on Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

RCII stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $540.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $2,263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 452,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.3% during the first quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

