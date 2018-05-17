Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Target Price at $72.00

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, VP John L. Spaid purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,066.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.47 per share, for a total transaction of $130,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,672.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,812 shares of company stock worth $183,910. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors opened at $69.61 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.36 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

