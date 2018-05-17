Analysts Set Endurance International Group (EIGI) PT at $8.21

Shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Endurance International Group in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $61,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Orlando sold 73,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $625,763.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,746. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 296,037 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 169,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 85.30% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $291.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

