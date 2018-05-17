Analysts Set Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) PT at $12.00

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, S&P Equity Research lifted their target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.01, reaching $3.84, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.22. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.30% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. equities research analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 3,098.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 1,205.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

