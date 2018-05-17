Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Price Target at $25.18

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics remained flat at $$12.40 during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 7,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.96. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,070,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

