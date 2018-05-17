Analysts Set Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Target Price at $110.80

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $114.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,865. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $112.81 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $703,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $537,340.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,469.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,121. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 274.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.