Analysts Set Baozun (BZUN) Target Price at $42.68

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.97 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $7.64 on Monday, hitting $52.70. 465,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,830. Baozun has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 3.86.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Baozun had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 198.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $5,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

