Analysts Set Baozun (BZUN) Target Price at $42.68

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.68.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.97 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $7.64 on Monday, hitting $52.70. 465,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,830. Baozun has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 3.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 198.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $5,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
