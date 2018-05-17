Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI):

5/14/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We still believe August looks like the most likely time frame for a close, but remain confident the deal will ultimately get done, sending shares and the space higher. From a fundamental perspective, Sinclair had one of the better results in the space from a net revenue and EBITDA perspective, even with core down mid-single digits, as ancillary revenue streams, including retrans, and a delay in the timing of certain expenses drove upside vs. a muted consensus. For the first time in several quarters, forward revenue guidance also came in above the street, as core was set to improve modestly q/q, and a higher ancillary revenue base set a better run-rate for the year.””

5/3/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/2/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/21/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

