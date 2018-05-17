Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Real Matters (REAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Real Matters (TSE: REAL) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2018 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$8.00.

5/9/2018 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$12.00.

Real Matters traded up C$0.14, hitting C$5.69, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,719. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.01.

In other news, Director Jr. Nicholas Reyland Liuzza bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.19 per share, with a total value of C$86,280.00. Also, Director Blaine Michael Hobson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$73,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,030.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

