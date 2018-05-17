Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams Companies’ Q3 2018 Earnings (WMB)

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of Williams Companies opened at $27.37 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $27.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,114.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15,102.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

