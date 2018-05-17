Analysts Issue Forecasts for Energy Recovery’s FY2019 Earnings (ERII)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.35%. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $428,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,391,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

