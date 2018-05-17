Analysts Expect USA Technologies (USAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) to report $44.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. USA Technologies reported sales of $34.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full-year sales of $138.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.95 million to $138.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $176.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $168.61 million to $183.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $35.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 million. USA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

USAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 548,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a P/E ratio of -598.50 and a beta of 0.64. USA Technologies has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,007,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in USA Technologies by 127.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,450,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 813,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in USA Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,070,000 after buying an additional 785,778 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,715,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in USA Technologies by 1,408.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 572,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 534,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

