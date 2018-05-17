Analysts Expect Under Armour (UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.

In related news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $42,545.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $115,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $277,316. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 835,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Under Armour by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Under Armour by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour traded down $0.14, reaching $20.38, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,656. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

