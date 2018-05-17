Analysts Expect Kura Oncology (KURA) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have commented on KURA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 4,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.37 and a quick ratio of 12.37. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

