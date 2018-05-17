Analysts Expect Hospitality Properites Trust (HPT) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hospitality Properites Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hospitality Properites Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Hospitality Properites Trust reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properites Trust will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hospitality Properites Trust.

Get Hospitality Properites Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properites Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Hospitality Properites Trust had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properites Trust in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properites Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Hospitality Properites Trust stock remained flat at $$27.54 during midday trading on Friday. 44,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hospitality Properites Trust has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properites Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Hospitality Properites Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properites Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properites Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properites Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properites Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properites Trust by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properites Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properites Trust (HPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properites Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properites Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.