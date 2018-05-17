Analysts Expect General Dynamics (GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.14 Billion

Brokerages expect General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to post $9.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.20 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $7.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $35.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.96 billion to $36.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $38.95 billion to $39.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.72.

General Dynamics opened at $200.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $201.35 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,003.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,292.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $899,831.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,190.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $4,322,831 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

