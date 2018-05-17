Analysts Anticipate TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.55%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Gabelli lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, VP Glenn J. Keeler sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $188,723.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,870 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

TRI Pointe Group opened at $16.35 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

TRI Pointe Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.