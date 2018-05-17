Analysts Anticipate S&P Global (SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts expect S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.17. S&P Global reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $167,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $4,014,997. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.66. 832,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,705. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $196.84 and a 12 month high of $198.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

