Analysts Anticipate KemPharm (KMPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($3.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41).

KMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 10.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 15,976.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 100,011 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KemPharm traded down $0.10, hitting $6.30, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.28. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.