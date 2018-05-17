Anadarko Petroleum (AEUA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:AEUA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.9375 per share on Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum opened at $32.30 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

AEUA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

