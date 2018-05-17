Amyris Biotechnologies (AMRS) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Amyris Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:AMRS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amyris Biotechnologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amyris Biotechnologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Amyris Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amyris Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of Amyris Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Amyris Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amyris Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Amyris Biotechnologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 104,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Amyris Biotechnologies news, major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 95,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $622,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

