Amyris Biotechnologies (AMRS) Receives $9.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amyris Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris Biotechnologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Amyris Biotechnologies traded down $0.41, reaching $5.10, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $300.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.15. Amyris Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Amyris Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Amyris Biotechnologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 95,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $622,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Amyris Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amyris Biotechnologies by 30,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris Biotechnologies

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

