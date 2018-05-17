Amino Technologies (AMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.05) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

AMO has been the topic of several other research reports. FinnCap lifted their price target on shares of Amino Technologies from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.30) price target on shares of Amino Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Amino Technologies stock opened at GBX 206 ($2.79) on Tuesday. Amino Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 175.50 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($3.01).

In other news, insider Donald McGarva acquired 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,551.13 ($4,817.05).

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

