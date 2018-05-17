AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 496,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $2,509,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 240,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK opened at $74.92 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $391,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,526.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,965 shares of company stock worth $2,893,243. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

