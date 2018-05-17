AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.45% of AMERISAFE worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,372,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,620,000 after purchasing an additional 654,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMERISAFE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.84. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $60.25.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.52 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.14%. analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $416,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,450.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $38,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

