American Water (AWK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Water (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo raised shares of American Water from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.63 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of American Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.63 to $80.15 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS raised their target price on shares of American Water from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of American Water in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $84.00 target price on shares of American Water and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.52.

American Water opened at $80.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.15. American Water has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

American Water (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. American Water had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that American Water will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from American Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. American Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water by 10.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water by 12.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Water

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

